Riverview Trust Co Has $44,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

