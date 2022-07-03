Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.54 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

