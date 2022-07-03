Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after acquiring an additional 188,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

