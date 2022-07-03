11,323 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after buying an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after buying an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 151,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $164.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

