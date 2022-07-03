Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Tesla by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average is $886.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

