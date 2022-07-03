Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.07. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.