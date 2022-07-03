Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 713 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.65.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

