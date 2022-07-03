Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,666 shares of company stock worth $11,645,690. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

