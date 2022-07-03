Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 24,484 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Quanterix worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 185,673 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 322,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 249,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

