Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Stryker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stryker by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

