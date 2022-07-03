Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.