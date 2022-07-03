24,686 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.