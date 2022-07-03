Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Core Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.49. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.40 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORZ. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

