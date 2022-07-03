Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

