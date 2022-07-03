Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 208,482 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $139,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.