Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47,108 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

