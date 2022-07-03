Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,827,916.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $629.20 and its 200-day moving average is $640.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

