SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

SCWX opened at $10.93 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $67,230.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,669.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 80,077 shares of company stock worth $825,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

