Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 70,073 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,073 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

