Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.38 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Paychex by 22.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

