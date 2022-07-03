Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,725 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

