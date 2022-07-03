Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Jabil stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. Jabil has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,176. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jabil by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

