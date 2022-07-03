Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 23,554 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.