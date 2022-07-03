KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

KLAC opened at $296.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

