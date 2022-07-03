Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 710 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 601.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.