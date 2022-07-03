Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

