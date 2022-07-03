Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $33,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 290,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $228,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

