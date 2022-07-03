Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

SHEL opened at $51.90 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.