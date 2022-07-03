Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 912,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,739,000 after acquiring an additional 79,098 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

