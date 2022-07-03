Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POGS)
