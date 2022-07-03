iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

