William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WMPN opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 859 shares of company stock worth $10,290 and have sold 10,153 shares worth $117,820. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

