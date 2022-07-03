VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $914.90

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.90 ($11.22) and traded as low as GBX 832.30 ($10.21). VP shares last traded at GBX 853 ($10.46), with a volume of 8,775 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($16.07) target price on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 917.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 914.47. The company has a market capitalization of £341.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 25.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. VP’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

