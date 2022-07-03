Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Versus Systems stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 1,009.81%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.