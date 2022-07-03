HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.91

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.91 and traded as low as $48.33. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

