Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.27

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.27 and traded as low as C$17.51. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 144,800 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of C$868.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.30.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

