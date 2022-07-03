Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.54

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.54 and traded as low as $17.76. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 793,283 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,565,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 284,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,828,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,907,000 after acquiring an additional 278,703 shares in the last quarter.

