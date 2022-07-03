88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,583,601 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £75.45 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.
88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)
