Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 49.1%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VVPR stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on VivoPower International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About VivoPower International (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

