Short Interest in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rises By 39.0%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

WYNN opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

