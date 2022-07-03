Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 896,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

