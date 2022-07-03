Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

