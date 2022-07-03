Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
