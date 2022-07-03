ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.35

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.35 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.24). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25), with a volume of 28,520 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.38. The company has a market capitalization of £90.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 5,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,900 ($7,238.38).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

