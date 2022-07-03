Raze Network Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Raze Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $924,674.96 and $87,326.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00161979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00699956 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00087001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016435 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

