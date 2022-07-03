Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Drops By 29.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $33.80 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.