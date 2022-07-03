Rewardiqa Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $10,629.56 and $5.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00109805 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

