Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0014

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $506,845.60 and $290.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00161979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00699956 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00087001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016435 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.