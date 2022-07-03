VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 10,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

