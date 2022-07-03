VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 10,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of VTGN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.94.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.