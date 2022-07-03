Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.15. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vitru will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on Vitru in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Vitru accounts for about 0.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.40% of Vitru at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

