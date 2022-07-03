Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WB shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

